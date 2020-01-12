Jennifer Lopez Perfectly Matches Her Makeup to Her Baby Blue Gown

Jennifer Lopez is feeling anything but blue!

The Hustlers actress turned heads and stopped traffic at the 2020 Los Angeles Critics Association Awards on Saturday evening. The 50-year-old icon, who won Best Supporting Actress, brought a fashion fantasy to the star-studded ceremony as she dazzled in a vibrant baby blue gown by Elie Saab.

From its plunging neckline to the eye-catching belt that cinched her waist to the billowing '70s-style sleeves, this whimsical design was one to remember. Making her ensemble pop even more? The actress matched her makeup to her dress.

While that's been touted as a beauty no-no for years, J.Lo's latest look proves that it can be an effortlessly elegant way to make your fashion pieces stand out. In fact, the mastermind behind Saturday night's makeup? Scott Barnes, who is the 50-year-old star's go-to!

"Coming in hot," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a close-up photo of her beauty lewk.