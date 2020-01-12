Prince William Says He's "Sad" About Harry Rift as Royal Exit Meeting Looms

It will mark the first time Harry will come face-to-face with his family since he and Meghan made their royal exit announcement last week, during which they said they wish to become "financially independent" and live part-time in North America. They did not tell Harry's family about their decision in advance.

According to the Sunday Times, topics for discussion include: How much "official" royal work Harry and Meghan will do in the U.K. and overseas on behalf of the Royal Family and the government, their Royal titles and how they will be styled, how much money they might receive from the Queen and Charles once their sovereign grant public funding is cut, and what commercial deals the couple might be allowed to strike. Last month, the couple filed to trademark the name of their foundation, Sussex Royal, which "covers a wide range of goods and services from books to clothing and educational and charitable campaigns."

One possible outcome include having Harry and Meghan's security downgraded, with protection squad officers armed only with Tasers rather than guns, the newspaper reported.

Reports said that Meghan may phone into the meeting from Canada. She, Harry and their son Archie Harrisonhad spent six weeks in the country, where she had lived when she starred on Suits, over the entire U.S. holiday season. The duke and duchess then flew to England for their first official engagement of 2020, leaving their boy with a friend, and she returned to Canada after the royal exit announcement was made,

Harry and Meghan's historic announcement on Wednesday also comes amid more than a year of much negative press about the duchess by U.K. tabloids, who the duke has largely resented due to how they covered his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997 in a car crash after trying to escape the paparazzi in Paris. He has slammed them over their coverage of Meghan and the two have even sued a few outlets.