Lori Harvey Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Future During Her Birthday Trip

New year, new romance!

Just last month, Lori Harvey and Future sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted getting cozy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. And now, the dynamic duo is at it again. But this time, they both seemingly confirmed their romance is real.

On Saturday afternoon, the 22-year-old model, who is currently celebrating her upcoming birthday in Jamaica, put her love on display. Taking to Instagram Stories, Harvey uploaded a sweet and romantic video clip of her and the 35-year-old rapper showing some PDA.

In the short clip, the two are seen enjoying an afternoon outing together. At one point, the birthday girl pulls Future's head close to hers and he kisses her on the cheek. Naturally, she smiled after getting smooched and puckered her lips as well, but she faced the camera.

"Life is Good," she captioned the video.

Additionally, the "Last Name" rapper shared the same footage to his Instagram Stories.