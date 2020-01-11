Katharine McPhee Has the Best Response After Being Told She ''Butchered'' David Foster's Song

Don't come for Katharine McPhee Foster.

The 35-year-old singer and actress doesn't have time for trolls on the internet. On Friday night, someone on Twitter called out the the Scorpion alum for her performance of "To Love You More," which was written and produced by her husband, David Foster.

"Dear @katharinemcphee don't EVER sing ‘to love you more'," the Twitter user expressed to the American Idol alum. "The fact that @officialdfoster would let you butcher that song – a classic at that, WOW!"

However, McPhee wasn't here for all that negativity and gave the best response to the online hater.

"I'd like to see you try this, bitch," she wrote, alongside a video clip of her hitting all the right notes to the classic tune. Mic drop!

Of course, there haven't been any complaints from the man who wrote the song himself. In fact, David isn't the only one who loves Katharine's vocals.