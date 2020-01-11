Ariana Grande Is Performing at the 2020 Grammys Despite Last Year's Drama

Clean slate!

Ariana Grande is leaving her drama with The Recording Academy in the past. How so? On Saturday, it was announced that the 26-year-old pop star will take to the stage at the 2020 Grammys.

That's right, the "bloodline" songstress will perform at the awards ceremony later this month, which comes as a major surprise. "see you jan 26," she simply wrote on social media, alongside an image of herself with a message that read: "Grammy Performer."

Additionally, The Recording Academy made the announcement on their Instagram page. "OFFICIAL: #ArianaGrande will perform at the #GRAMMYs Jan. 26," the caption read, alongside the same image Ariana uploaded.

Just last year, the 26-year-old star took to social media to air out her frustrations with the 2019 Grammy Awards. At the time, Variety reported the "God Is a Woman" singer pulled out of attending and performing "due to a disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs she would perform."