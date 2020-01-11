Joe Giudice Sends a Heartfelt Message to Teresa Giudice Amid Split

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 1:05 PM
Joe Giudice continues to remember the good times with ex Teresa Giudice and wants her to remember that a long time ago, they used to be friends.
E! News had confirmed in December that he and the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, with whom he shares four daughters, had split after 20 years of marriage. Their breakup was expected; Teresa had alluded to it last year after he was issued an order of deportation last year, following the end of his three-year prison sentence for fraud. He spent five months in ICE custody before he was permitted to return to his native Italy in October to await the outcome of his appeal to continue residing in the U.S.
On Saturday, Joe shared on his Instagram page throwback photos of him and Teresa, including pics of them with their kids and other family members.
"Don't fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with," he wrote. "We will always stay strong. It's not distance that breaks a couple it's actions! I'm growing and learning more from today's generation. egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era. Now, Millennials believe in joint effort not separating roles. Not, that I didn't love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap. one bedroom is good Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things. #familyiseverything #awakening #kids #future."
One photo of the former couple and their children was taken on Teresa and the girls' trip to visit Joe in Italy in November, which marked the first time they had all seen him in person since he entered prison. Their daughters later flew back to visit their dad on their own over Christmas.
Joe had also shared throwback pics of him and Teresa just after the holidays. She, meanwhile, spent Christmas back in New Jersey with her ex Tony Delorenzo, her brother Joe Gorga, his wife and Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga.
Earlier this week, Joe mulled over his past "mistakes" while penning a 19th birthday tribute post to his and Teresa's eldest daughter, Gia Giudice.
"These past years as your dad have been the hardest to watch you grow into your own person. Honestly the longest years I have ever experienced to be away from all your success!" he said. "I have made tons of mistakes so far. Though my birthday gift to you, I will shower you with love my first born, our special bond has never stopped and I thank you."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?