TobyMac Honors Late Son With Heartbreaking Tribute Song

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 8:50 AM
TobyMac is paying tribute to his late son with a heartfelt song.
The Grammy-winning Christian rapper released the single and music video "21 Years" on Friday, two and a half months after Truett Foster McKeehan died at age 21 in Nashville. Truett, an aspiring rapper who went by TruDog and Tru, is the eldest of TobyMac and wife Amanda's five children.
"'21 years' is a song I wrote about the recent passing of my firstborn son, Truett Foster McKeehan," TobyMac, 55, wrote on Instagram. "I loved him with all my heart. Until something in life hits you this hard, you never know how you will handle it. I am thankful that I have been surrounded by love, starting with God's and extending to community near and far that have walked with us and carried us everyday."
"Writing this song felt like an honest confession of the questions, pain, anger, doubt, mercy and promise that describes the journey I'm probably only beginning," he continued. "One thing I know is that I am not alone. God didn't promise us a life of no pain or even tragic death, but He did promise He would never leave us or forsake us. And I'm holding dearly to that promise for my son as well as myself."
In the music video, TobyMac raps in the rain while appearing next to a giant, bare tree.
Lyrics include, "Why would you give and then take him away? / Suddenly end, could You not let it fade? / What I would give for a couple of days / A couple of days" and "Are you singin' with the angels? / Are you happy where you are? / Well, until this show is over/ And you run into my arms / God has you in Heaven / But I have you in my heart."
Truett Foster Mckeehan had joy that took the room when he entered. He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him, you knew him, you remembered him. His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box. He expressed himself through the music he made. And by made I mean, written, recorded, produced, mixed, and designed the art. All of it. A true artist. His first show was a week ago, and it was nothing short of electric. Everyone felt it, everyone knew it. He could’ve easily taken the easy route and put music out when he was 12, 14, 16, even 18, but he always said he wanted to live some life and have something to say before he did it. He didn’t want to be a child star, he wanted to be a man with scars and a story to tell. I always admired, respected and encouraged that stand. Truett always had a soft spot for God. The Bible moved him. His heart was warm to the things of his King. He was by no means a cookie cutter Christian but give me a believer who fights to keep believing. Give me a broken man who recognizes his need for a Savior every time. That’s who Truett was and how he should be remembered. My last moment with Truett in person was at his first show this past Thursday at the Factory in Franklin, Tennessee. I had to leave the next morning very early to fly and start our Canadian tour. As I stood in the audience and watched my son bring joy to a room, I was as proud as a “pop” (as tru called me) could be. It was the culminating moment of a dream that he had since he was 12. It couldn’t have been sweeter. Our music, and what we say lyrically couldn’t be more different, but the outcome was much the same… offering a room full of people a few minutes of joy in a crazy world. Our last text exchange is shared above (swipe). My wife and I would want the world to know this... We don’t follow God because we have some sort of under-the-table deal with Him, like, we’ll follow you if you bless us. We follow God because we love Him. It’s our honor. He is the God of the hills and the valleys. And He is beautiful above all things.
TobyMac also recently wrote on Instagram, "The last couple of months have been the hardest I've ever faced. Thank you for the love and support. Part of my process has always been to write about the things I'm going through, but this went to a whole new level. What started out as getting some of my thoughts and feelings about losing my firstborn son down on paper, ended up a song."
"'21 Years' is a song I never wanted to write," he said. "I hope it's for someone out there, or maybe it's just for me."
