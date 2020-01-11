TobyMac Honors Late Son With Heartbreaking Tribute Song

TobyMac is paying tribute to his late son with a heartfelt song.

The Grammy-winning Christian rapper released the single and music video "21 Years" on Friday, two and a half months after Truett Foster McKeehan died at age 21 in Nashville. Truett, an aspiring rapper who went by TruDog and Tru, is the eldest of TobyMac and wife Amanda's five children.

"'21 years' is a song I wrote about the recent passing of my firstborn son, Truett Foster McKeehan," TobyMac, 55, wrote on Instagram. "I loved him with all my heart. Until something in life hits you this hard, you never know how you will handle it. I am thankful that I have been surrounded by love, starting with God's and extending to community near and far that have walked with us and carried us everyday."

"Writing this song felt like an honest confession of the questions, pain, anger, doubt, mercy and promise that describes the journey I'm probably only beginning," he continued. "One thing I know is that I am not alone. God didn't promise us a life of no pain or even tragic death, but He did promise He would never leave us or forsake us. And I'm holding dearly to that promise for my son as well as myself."