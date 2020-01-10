Meet All the Adorable Dogs Competing in the 2020 Puppy Bowl

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET / E! Illustration
by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 5:35 PM
Too cute for words!
If you're looking for a little dose of happiness to start off your year right, then you just found it! It's the moment you've been waiting for. Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVI returns Sunday, Feb. 2nd at 3PM ET/12PM PT. Get ready for all the adorable dogs and activities that are sure to ensue during this year's festivities. Including, "Pup Close" stories featuring Jonathan Scott, Drew Scott, Whitney Cummings and Emmylou Harris.
This year's dogs will be comprised of 96 Puppies from 61 Shelters that will descend upon the Gridiron for the 16th annual game. Plus, returning fans will be happy to know that Dan Schachner will be making his return once again as referee. All the dogs will be split between either #TeamRuff or #TeamFluff, and will be playing to win the inaugural CHEWY "Lombarky" trophy at GEICO stadium.
In past years, every single animal that has participated has been adopted into loving families after the event.
Keep scrolling to see all the adorable puppies competing in this year's friendly competition.
May the best puppy win!
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie
Age: 17 weeks
Shelter: Shaggy Dog Rescue, Texas
Breed: Cocker Spaniel / Siberian Husky
Age: 19 weeks
Shelter: Danbury Animal Welfare League, Conn.
Breed: German Shepherd / Samoyed
Age: 20 weeks
Shelter: Rescue City, N.Y.
Breed: Min. Longhair Dachshund / Pekingese
Age: 20 weeks
Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA, Va.
Breed: Miniature Poodle / Shih Tzu,
Age: 16 weeks
Shelter: Paw Works, Calif.
Breed: Alaskan Malamute / White Swiss Shepherd
Age: 20 weeks
Shelter: Big Fluffy Dogs, Tenn.
Breed: Great Pyrenees / Weimaraner
Age: 12 weeks
Shelter: Rescue Dogs Roc, N.Y.
Breed: Old English Sheepdog / Boxer
Age: 16 weeks.
Shelter: Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue, Texas.
Breed: Pomeranian / Siberian Husky
Age: 13 weeks
Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa.
Breed: Chihuahua / Miniature Poodle
Age: 13 weeks
Shelter: Love Leo Rescue, Calif.
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Labrador Retriever
Age: 19 weeks
Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Md.
Breed: Miniature Pinscher / Toy Poodle
Age: 18 weeks
Shelter: Citizens for Animal Protection, Texas
Breed: Chinese Crested / Yorkshire Terrier
Age: 15 weeks
Shelter: Miami-Dade Animal Services, Fla.
American Staffordshire Terrier / American Bulldog,18 weeks. Paws, Conn.
Breed: Bichon Frise / Papillon
Age: 16 weeks
Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Md.
Breed: German Shepherd / Rottweiler
Age: 18 weeks
Shelter: Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, N.J.
Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
Age: 14 weeks
Shelter: Angel City Pitt Bulls, Calif.
Breed: Lhasa Apso / Miniature Poodle
Age: 17 weeks
Shelter: Helen Woodward Animal Center, Calif.
Breed: Bulldog
Age: 17 weeks
Shelter: Florida Little Dog, Fla.
Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Eskimo
Age: 20 weeks
Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa.
Breed: Bulldog / American Staffordshire Terrier
Age: 14 weeks
Shelter: Sanctuary Rescue, Va.
Breeder: Chihuahua / Border Collie
Age: 26 weeks
Shelter: Cartagena Paws, Colombia
Breed: Chihuahua / Maltese
Age: 17 weeks
Shelter: Ninna's Road to Rescue, La.
Breed: Miniature Schnauzer / Shih Tzu
Age: 17 weeks
Shelter: Rescue Road Trips, Ohio
Breed: Chihuahua / Boston Terrier
Age: 20 weeks
Shelter: Cruzan Cowgirls, V.I.
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Lacy Dog
Age: 19 weeks
Shelter: Foster Dogs NYC, N.Y.
Breed: Miniature Pinscher / Chihuahua
Age: 20 weeks
Shelter: Texas Chihuahua Rescue, Texas and Canada
Breed: Pomeranian/ Miniature Poodle
Age: 14 weeks
Shelter: New Life Animal Rescue, N.J.
Breed: Boxer / American Staffordshire Terrier
Age: 13 weeks
Shelter: Providence Animal Center, Penn.
Breed: Great Dane
Age: 16 weeks
Shelter: Green Dogs Unleashed, Va.
Breed: Catahoula / American Staffordshire Terrier
Age: 12 weeks
Shelter: Paws Crossed, N.Y.
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Cocker Spaniel
Age: 22 weeks
Shelter: Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue, Colo.
Breed: Golden Retriever / Boxer
Age: 13 weeks
Shelter: Animal Friends, Pa.
Breed: Rottweiler / American Staffordshire Terrier
Age: 15 weeks
Shelter: Miami-Dade Animal Center, Fla.
Breed: Miniature Poodle / Shih Tzu
Age: 20 weeks
Shelter: Vanderpump Dogs, Calif.
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Chow Chow
Age: 12 weeks
Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Md.
Breed: Shetland Sheepdog / Border Collie
Age: 18 weeks
Shelter:Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho.
Breed: German Shepherd
Age: 16 weeks
Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho.
Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd
Age: 16 weeks
Shelter: Hearts & Bones Rescue, N.Y.
Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound / Boxer
Age: 18 weeks
Shelter: Morris Animal Refuge, Pa.
Breed: Chihuahua / Miniature Dachshund
Age: 16 weeks
Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa.
