Justin Bieber to Perform at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 3:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Justin Bieber

Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Justin Bieber's musical comeback continues at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Fresh off the release of his first single in four years, the "Yummy" performer is set to take the stage at the annual show, which airs live from Los Angeles on Sunday, March 29. Bieber is nominated in five categories at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, including Best Collaboration and Best Music Video for his and Ed Sheeran's smash hit "I Don't Care." 

It's certainly shaping up to be an unforgettable 2020 for the 25-year-old, whose fifth album is due sometime this year. He also announced a stadium tour stretching from May through September, and a YouTube docu-series premiering later this month. The documentary will explore Bieber's struggles away from the spotlight, including his ongoing battle against Lyme disease. 

Justin announced the diagnosis earlier this week with a message directed to those accusing him of "being on meth" and looking "like s--t." 

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Road to Marriage

Bieber is the first announced performer for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, but given the event's usual star power, music lovers can expect plenty of their favorite artists to attend. 

Billlie Eilish is the most-nominated artist with seven, followed by Lizzo and Lil Nas X with six. Other notable nominees include Taylor SwiftAriana GrandeJonas BrothersShawn Mendes and Cardi B

Fans can cast their vote in a number of categories here. The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs on Fox. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Music , Awards , Red Carpet , iHeartRadio , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.