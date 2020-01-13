See Dr. Paul Nassif Break Down in Tears During a Reading With Meet the Frasers Medium Matt Fraser

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 6:00 AM
It's safe to say that the Botched doctors will remember this consultation.
Ahead of Monday's Meet the Frasers premiere and Botched's all-new episode, psychic medium Matt Fraser sat down with doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif. However, rather than doling out medical advice, the docs took in some words from the other side.
"Is that what you do? Dead people's your thing?" Dr. Dubrow inquired in the clip above.
"Yes, it is! It's run in my family," Fraser explained. "My grandmother's a medium, who passed it on to my mom who, in turn, passed it on to me."
Before long, the plastic surgeons asked Fraser to display his gifts—and the Rhode Island psychic quickly agreed.
Why? Because, Fraser could already sense Nassif's late mother, Anne Nassif.
"I gotta tell you, your mother is right behind you," the Meet the Frasers medium relayed. "She tells me that she hears you talking to her, correct?"
After Nassif confirmed that he does speak to his deceased mother, Fraser assured him that his mother is with him "every day." While Nassif was impressed with Fraser's abilities, he was taken aback when the medium smelled Anne's favorite perfume.
"You know, the way a spirit connects with me is I can see them, sense them, feel them. And, when I'm connecting with your mom, all I keep smelling is Jean Nate," Fraser continued. "How do you connect with Jean Nate?"
"She loved Jean Nate," the Botched doctor confirmed.
In fact, Nassif admitted to randomly smelling the Jean Nate scent in his home. Per Fraser, this proved Anne is with Paul often.
Yet, Anne wasn't the only late parent to come through during the meeting. Specifically, Fraser connected with Dr. Dubrow's deceased father.
Not only did Fraser accurately highlight Dubrow's dad's "ballbuster" personality, he shared how the elder Dubrow was shocked that Terry become a doctor.
"He goes, 'You know? I never expected my son to be a doctor.' Because, he talks about you not being able to use tools," the new E! personality added. "He says, 'And now, he's working on body parts and opening people up.'"
Furthermore, Fraser informed Dubrow that his father was working on cars in the afterlife, just like he did when he was alive.
"He had a Ferrari that was always broken down. Didn't run at all," Heather Dubrow's husband shared. "Isn't that weird? It was always broken…Yeah, that's very cool."
For all of this and more, be sure to check out Fraser's full reading of the Botched doctors above!
