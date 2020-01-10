Justin Chambers' Final Grey's Anatomy Episode Has Already Aired

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 2:10 PM

Justin Chambers

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

It's too late to say goodbye.

Actor Justin Chambers has played the beloved character of Dr. Alex Karev for the last 15 years, but sadly, the time has come for the actor to pack up his scrubs and say goodbye. On Friday, it was revealed that the beloved character has walked the halls of the famed Seattle hospital for the last time. While fans were looking forward to having a proper send off for the star, it turns out his last episode has already aired

ABC has confirmed to E! News that Justin's last episode was in fact episode 350 which aired on Nov. 14 of last year. The star has played the character for the last 16 seasons, and is one of the last few remaining members of the main cast of the hit medical drama, which premiered in 2005. 

His last episode saw him leaving to go take care of his ailing mother, and he was replaced as head of pediatric surgery by Dr. Cormac Hayes played by Shameless alum Richard Flood

Watch

Ellen Pompeo Wanted to Quit Grey's Anatomy Many Times

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," Justin said in his statement to E! News. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

Justin went on to say, "As I move on from Grey's Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride."

It's always hard to say goodbye to a member of the Grey's Anatomy family, but this one's going to leave a scar. 

