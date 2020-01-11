Make Like a Snow Bunny With These Ski Resort Deals

iStock
by Jake Thompson | Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 4:00 AM
When vacationing, our minds usually gravitate towards sunny beaches and fruity alcohol-heavy daiquiris, but don't limit your fun to just warm weather destination spots. In fact, during these icy winter months, planning a girl's trip or family getaway to a cozy snow-trodden ski resort might just be the unexpected solution to your travel woes.
If packing up your suitcase and setting out to see more of the world was part of your New Year's resolution, we've handpicked both luxe and family-friendly ski resort deals that'll make both the athletes in your life AND the crew that just wants to chill at the chalet happy.
From exotic destinations like Zermatt, Switzerland and Whistler, Canada to local fan favorites Breckenridge, Colorado and Park City, Utah, switch up your usual go-to vacays with one of these cool-factor (literally) hotspots.
If you're going to do cold weather, might as well be international! This cozy little spot is located in a sunny and quiet place in the heart of Zermatt, the Matterhorn mountain railways can easily be reached on foot or by bus. Enjoy breakfast in the beautiful winter garden with its unique atmosphere and let yourself be spoiled at the resort's in-house restaurant Old Zermatt where fresh cuisine and good wine are aplenty.
The quaint and quirky Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel in Whistler, Canada offers something that you'll be hard-pressed to find elsewhere in this award winning ski resort. Returning from your exhilarating day on the mountain to a deluxe hot chocolate happy hour, complimentary snowshoe rentals, and a few other secret surprises, Summit delights in spoiling all their guests. As well, you'll have an option to indulge in their in-house spa for an authentic Indonesian massage that promises to get your body prepped for your next day's adventure.
Located between mountain and Main Street, Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center offers a prime, ski-in, ski-out location while being just a quick walk or complimentary shuttle ride from all that historic downtown Breckenridge has to offer. With dozens of amenities under one roof, there's no shortage of fun to be had on property. After a day on the slopes or exploring the hiking trails, soak in one of their nine hots and two heated pools. Can we say "yes please?!"
Newpark Resort & Hotel offers a family-friendly environment alongside many helpful amenities designed to enhance your stay. During your stay, take advantage of some of the amenities offered, including a 24 hour front desk, newspaper, and shops. Guests are also welcome to enjoy a pool and breakfast, located on site.
Soldanella is an excellent choice for travelers visiting St. Moritz, offering a romantic environment alongside many helpful amenities designed to enhance your stay. As your "home away from home," the hotel rooms offer a flat screen TV and a minibar, and getting online is easy, with free wifi available. Guests have access to room service, a sun terrace, and baggage storage while staying at Soldanella. In addition, Soldanella offers a sauna and free breakfast, which will help make your St. Moritz trip additionally gratifying.
Rustic Inn Creekside Resort and Spa offers stand-alone cabins, guestrooms, and high-end suites; as well as many amenities including: free airport shuttle, complimentary hot gourmet breakfast buffet, heated outdoor pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, sauna, full service spa on site, gym, seasonal fishing, seasonal fire pits, lounge & seasonal patio featuring modern American cuisine, wine cellar, seasonal room service, double pillowtop mattresses, fine linens, complimentary Wi-Fi Internet access, 24 hour concierge, bellman service, and complimentary winter ski shuttles.
The Steamboat Grand features 328 beautifully appointed guestrooms in a variety of sizes and styles. Guests can relax in their year-round 85,000-gallon heated pool and two large hot tubs, indulge themselves with a massage, facial or body treatment at The Grand Spa, or get a workout in at our full-service Fitness Center featuring both steam and sauna rooms.
Looking for a place to stay in Sun Valley? Then look no further than Sun Valley Lodge, a romantic hotel that brings the best of Sun Valley to your doorstep. Free wifi is offered to guests as well as a flat screen TV. During your stay, take advantage of some of the amenities offered, including room service and a concierge. Guests of Sun Valley Hotel are also welcome to enjoy a pool and an on-site restaurant.
