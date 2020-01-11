Make Like a Snow Bunny With These Ski Resort Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When vacationing, our minds usually gravitate towards sunny beaches and fruity alcohol-heavy daiquiris, but don't limit your fun to just warm weather destination spots. In fact, during these icy winter months, planning a girl's trip or family getaway to a cozy snow-trodden ski resort might just be the unexpected solution to your travel woes.

If packing up your suitcase and setting out to see more of the world was part of your New Year's resolution, we've handpicked both luxe and family-friendly ski resort deals that'll make both the athletes in your life AND the crew that just wants to chill at the chalet happy.

From exotic destinations like Zermatt, Switzerland and Whistler, Canada to local fan favorites Breckenridge, Colorado and Park City, Utah, switch up your usual go-to vacays with one of these cool-factor (literally) hotspots.

Check out our picks below.