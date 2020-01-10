How to Watch the 2020 Oscars Nominations Livestream

We're just days away from the announcement of the 2020 Oscars nominees!

That's right! On Monday, Jan. 13, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will unveil the list of honorees for the upcoming award show, set to air on Feb. 9. Among the stars predicted to score nominations on Monday include Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Joaquin Phoenix. But, while we wait to see which actors—as well as writers, directors and films—receive nods, we're bringing you all the details on how you can watch the nominations livestream!

Check out all the details below to find out how to watch the major award show announcement LIVE!

When are the 2020 Oscars nominations announced and what time do they start?

This year, the the 92nd Academy Awards nominations in all 24 Oscar categories will be announced in a two-part live presentation on Monday, Jan. 13.

Start times: 5:18 a.m. PST/8:18 a.m. EST/1:18 p.m. GMT/9:18 p.m. CST