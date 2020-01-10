Juan Pablo Di Pace Recalls ''Amazing'' First Day Filming Fuller House on Pop of the Morning

With Fuller House's final episodes heading to Netflix sometime this year, Juan Pablo Di Pace is looking back on his earliest memories from the sitcom set.
The triple threat—in addition to playing Fernando on the family-friendly spinoff series, Di Pace flaunted his footwork during Dancing With the Stars' 27th season and is currently performing his own one-man show in New York City—recalls his first day filming Fuller House in this clip from Friday's Pop of the Morning.
"I remember it like it was yesterday," he tells co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and Victor Cruz. "I was crapping myself because I'd never done a sitcom in my life. I was terrified of them."
But fans who've fallen in love with Juan Pablo's character (and palpable onscreen chemistry with Full House veteran Andrea Barber, AKA Kimmy, who plays his wife) know his nerves didn't get the best of him.
During his Pop of the Morning appearance, the now-seasoned comedy actor explains that his anxieties fell away pretty early on.
"As soon as you see the audience…they were cheering for John Stamos like he was Elvis Presley," he says, though Stamos' presence was far from the only one worth a few rounds of applause.
"When the audience saw the cast together for the first time, it was amazing," he finishes. "It was amazing."
Hear more about Di Pace's cabaret-style solo show and parenting advice to Victor in the full clip above!