Selena Gomez Reveals Major "Problem" With Dating Celebs After Justin Bieber, The Weeknd Romances

Look at her now! Selena Gomez is getting personal.

The 27-year-old singer, who just released her latest album, Rare, is opening up about her love life and the inspiration behind her new music. In a candid sit-down interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily today on Apple Music's Beats 1, Gomez was asked about dating in the public eye. In her response, the Disney alum, who had a long-term with Justin Bieber and was linked to The Weeknd, explained there's a "problem" with dating a fellow celeb.

"If I can be honest, it is so cliché, it's just, everyone dates everyone," Gomez told Lowe. "It always seems to be within a little bubble, and it's because it's safe, right? You're wanting someone to understand what you're going through. You're almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it's interesting and fun."

But, as Gomez explained, you end up "having a relationship for people" and "not even for yourself."