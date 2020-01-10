Morgan Stewart Says It Was "Cathartic" to Finally Open Up About Her Divorce

Morgan Stewart is feeling the love!

After opening up about her divorce from Brendan Fitzpatrick on Thursday's episode of Daily Pop, the E! host is thanking fans for sending her tons of support on social media.

"Yesterday on the show, Morgan got very personal and emotional talking about her divorce and it was really sweet to see on social media. You received a ton of support from this," co-host Carissa Culiner said on today's Daily Pop.

"I was honestly really, really, really blown away," Stewart revealed. "I feel like for the first time I realized, and I've been doing this show for over a year, the power of television got real real for me yesterday. I have gotten literally 500 messages from you guys with the nicest words, the most encouraging sentiment and I just want to say thank you so much."

The emotional moment happened while the co-hosts were discussing the marriage issues between Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich.

"I didn't realize when it was happening that it was going to be such a moment," Stewart admitted. "My phone has exploded."