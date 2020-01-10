Grey's Anatomy Star Justin Chambers Leaving the Show After 16 Seasons

Justin Chambers is departing Grey's Anatomy.

ABC confirms to E! News that after 16 seasons on the ABC series, Chambers, who portrays Dr. Alex Karev, is set to make his exit. The 49-year-old actor also confirmed the news himself in a statement on Friday.

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers said in his statement, via Deadline. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

Chambers went on to say, "As I move on from Grey's Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride."