Chantel Jeffries x PrettyLittleThing: 5 Items We Want In Our Closet

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 10:57 AM
Pretty Little Thing
If one thing is for sure, when it comes to fashionistas, it's hard not to immediately think of style icon Chantel Jeffries. The DJ, actress, model and influencer celebrated the launch of her collaboration—The Lounge Edit—with fan favorite brand PrettyLittleThing last night at Petite Ermitage in West Hollywood.
Celebrities and social media influencers—including Larsa Pippen, Alissa Violet, Brittany Hampton and more—arrived at the trendy hotel hotspot looking classy and dolled up to commemorate the chic-meets-comfy collection that features 24 new pieces from oversized sweatshirt dresses to high gloss puffers and high-waisted velvet joggers.
Whether you're looking for new loungewear for weeknights or a flashy look for the weekend, the collaboration offers enough mix-and-matchable moments to get the right fit. Our favorite? These nude borg cuff track pants, of course.
Here are five of our favorites we're adding to our closet pronto!
Give your everyday look an update with this puffer coat. Featuring a dark mauve peach skin material, a zip fastening and elasticated hemline, this simple style can be teamed with anything and dressed up or down. Also available in tan.
This bodycon dress is at the top of our wishlist this season. Featuring a stone material with long sleeves, bust detailing and a PrettyLittleThing slogan design, we're obsessed.
This bodysuit will ensure that you are making a statement, doll. Featuring a black ribbed material with cut out detailing, a PrettyLittleThing slogan design and popper fastenings, you'll turn heads for all the right reasons.
Give your look a seriously cozy update with this sweater dress featuring a cream borg material with a high neck and a figure-skimming fit.
This sweater and jogger set is your new off-duty savior featuring a grey jumbo ribbed material it's perfect for weekend errands or a night out on the town!
Check out the entire Chantel Jeffries x PrettyLittleThing Lounge Edit collection, and shop more cozy items for 2020.
