Chantel Jeffries X Pretty Little Thing: 5 Items We Want In Our Closet

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If one thing is for sure, when it comes to fashionistas, it's hard not to immediately think of style icon Chantel Jeffries. The DJ, actress, model and influencer celebrated the launch of her collaboration—The Lounge Edit—with fan favorite brand Pretty Little Thing last night at Petite Ermitage in West Hollywood.

Celebrities and social media influencers—including Larsa Pippen, Alissa Violet, Brittany Hampton and more—arrived at the trendy hotel hotspot looking classy and dolled up to commemorate the chic-meets-comfy collection that features 24 new pieces from oversized sweatshirt dresses to high gloss puffers and high-waisted velvet joggers.

Whether you're looking for new loungewear for weeknights or a flashy look for the weekend, the collaboration offers enough mix-and-matchable moments to get the right fit. Our favorite? These nude borg cuff track pants, of course.

Here are 5 of our favorites we're adding to our closet pronto!