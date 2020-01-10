Scott Disick Swears by This Lip Balm

by Carly Milne | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 10:42 AM
You may not immediately think of Scott Disick as a lipcare guru, but that may have to change!
In an interview with New York Magazine's The Strategist discussing the things he can't live without, No. 1 on his list is Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream Nourishing Lip Balm Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 20. "I've used the Eight Hour Cream lip balm forever," he tells the magazine.
How did he discover it? "I'm pretty sure I just stole one from Kourtney [Kardashian] years ago, and now it's always in my car," he continues, adding that he also keeps it "all over the place," including at his bedside and near his sink. According to Lord Disick, "It feels more luxurious than a regular ChapStick. The smell and taste is good, and it's a nice product all around."
Elizabeth Arden says the formula includes eight essential vitamins, nutrients and minerals combined with advanced, broad-spectrum sun protection. The end result? You get soft, smooth, healthy lips that are protected from damage associated with UVA/UVB rays.
And if the reviews are any indication, this could be the lip balm you've been searching for all your life. "I love this product and will be using it forever—love it!" says one enthusiastic reviewer. From another, "I have tried so many brands and this one is a keeper from now until my lips won't kiss anymore, which is not happening any time soon."
Sounds good to us! Nab a tube of your own below and soothe those dry winter lips!
Nourish your lips with eight essential vitamins, nutrients and minerals, and keep them protected from harmful UVA/UVB rays with this moisturizing lip balm. Use whenever you need to, day and night, to get soft, smooth, healthy lips that are kissably soft.
Now that you've got your lips in check, it's time to keep up with your skincare and nourish winter skin with the best hydrating face masks and the best moisturizers for dry skin!
