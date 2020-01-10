ClassPass: Only 2 Weeks Left to Claim Your 1-Month Free Trial!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If your New Year's resolution was to be more active, have healthier habits or get fit, boy do we have a steal to support your goals: enter ClassPass! The trusty fitness membership program is offering a ONE MONTH FREE TRIAL, but you have to act fast, the offer ends at the end of January.

Here's what we know:

•The way ClassPass works is that you purchase a set number of classes from the website, that give you access to hundreds of gym classes and workout studios in your area.

•Referral Contest: if a user (including members on a free trial) refers three of their friends, ClassPass will give you $300 in credits! (Only applicable to US/Canada users).

•Every class with one fitness pass: As many people travel in the beginning of the year for work, this is perfect for those type of users while also maintaining their fitness goals (and they even offer wellness appointments too!).