Check Out This Week's Most Shocking Celeb Transformations

New year, new you.

That sentiment doesn't just ring true for mere mortals when the calendar changes to a new year and new decade, as many celebrities decided to ring in 2020 by making some major transformations. And we are taking major when it comes to one of the world's most famous couples.

The biggest one, of course, was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's major life decision—that no one saw coming, including Queen Elizabeth II—that will have reverberations for the royal family for years (and likely decades) to come.

After that shocking news, some stars undergoing big hair changes didn't feel quite so serious in the grand schemes of things, like Miley Cyrus debuting a bold new look (along with an announcement about new music) and Timothee Chalamet sporting facial hair that had the Internet buzzing, unlike his razor. (OK that was cheesy, we confess.) Plus, one member of the Kardashian fam already showed off a new cut and color, likely the first of many in 2020.