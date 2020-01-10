The Force Is Strong With This Adorable and Tiny Star Wars Superfan

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 7:45 AM

Indie Galvan, Kylo Ren, Disneyland, Instagram

Instagram / indiespeeder

Kylo Ren has met his match in an adorable, pint-sized Star Wars fan.

Last month, a 4-year-old girl named Indie Galvan from Rosemead, California dressed up as Dark Rey, complete with a black robe and three-bun hairstyle, and headed down to Disneyland with her family. There, she hung out in the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area of the park with a cast member dressed as Kylo, the black hooded and masked leader of the First Order and her favorite character, who Adam Driver plays in the latest and third trilogy.

The visit took place amid the release of the final film, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

"Spent the day in Batuu," read a caption on a video of the two, posted by her mother.

Indie rushed to give Kylo a hug as she caught sight of him.

"That went poorly," the cast member joked, using a voice modulator to sound like the character. "You do not yet know The Force."

Indie appears in several photos with Kylo and a pair of Stormtroopers.

"Indie has been a fangirl since she was a baby," her mom, Emily Galvan, told Good Morning America last month. "She didn't have a choice, we both [mom and dad] love Star Wars."

"She loved [Darth] Vader when she was a baby she'd call him Papa Vader, always telling him she loved him," Emily continued. "Then the Force Awakens came out and Kylo Ren became her favorite."

Indie's mother also said, "We think Star Wars means a lot to people of all ages, and to see a little girl dressed up like Kylo Ren and excited to see him just makes you smile."

During their visit, Indie also hung out with Kylo while wearing her regular clothes. He led her hand-in-hand through the park.

Indie also met some droids.

...and got a hug from Chewbacca.

