Jeffree Star Tweets and Deletes Cryptic Message Amid Nathan Schwandt Breakup Rumors

Just days after rumors spread that Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt have called it quits, the 34-year-old YouTuber took to Twitter and shared a cryptic message.

"Dear God please stop the pain," the social celeb tweeted.

Star soon deleted the message. However, it had already caught the attention of fans.

Reports of Star and Schwandt's split spread earlier this week. The speculation started after Star pulled out of the Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass tour just days before it was supposed to begin. The event organizers cited "unforeseen personal reasons" as the cause of the cancellation.

"I feel so many emotions because I feel so upset that the tour's not going ahead, but I also feel upset because my friend's upset," makeup artist MMMMitchell, who was scheduled to tour with Star, shared via Instagram Stories. "The worst part is that it really can't be helped and these feelings that Jeffree is feeling, I wish that I could just make them go away."