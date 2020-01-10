Harry Styles Offering to Watch a Stranger's Dog Is What Makes Him Beautiful

Add this to the never-ending list of reasons why we adore Harry Styles

Earlier this week, a now-viral Twitter thread asked users for their most interesting—or awkward—celebrity encounters. While one person mentioned a hug from Zoë Kravitz and another raved about a selfie with Jason Derulo, it was Reuters sports correspondent Rory Carroll and his heartwarming experience with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer that really stood out of the crowd.

"I was out a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn't go in because I was with my puppy," Carroll wrote. "Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he would watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy."

And the Internet couldn't agree more. Asked for more details—the who, the what, the when, the where, the why, the everything—Carrol followed up, writing "Jan. 17, 2018 11:26 p.m. at the The Oaks Gourmet Market in Franklin Village."

