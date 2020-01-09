This Sleeping Beauty-Inspired Proposal Will Make You Believe in Love Again

After watching this video we're convinced this Sleeping Beauty has found her Prince Charming.

In this viral video, Lee Loechler pulls off the ultimate proposal by making his high school sweetheart, Sthuthi David, the subject of her favorite movie Sleeping Beauty. Of course, his cardiologist girlfriend was entirely unaware of the months of hard work he put into creating this proposal, which makes the video that much sweeter.

More importantly, Sthuthi said yes to marrying him.

And how could she not after he came up with the perfect proposal? As seen in the video, Lee created a spot on animation of himself and Sthuthi specifically in the scene where Prince Phillip awakens Aurora with a kiss on the lips. He also went a step further by arranging for some of Sthuthi's family and friends to be present for the proposal and to document the entire experience.