Demi Lovato Makes Her Will & Grace Debut

Demi Lovato has officially made her Will & Grace debut.

As sort of assumed by the baby bump pictures the singer had posted from her time on the show, Lovato is playing Jenny, the surrogate hired by Will (Eric McCormack), who has decided to have a baby on his own. He went to meet her in tonight's episode, thrilled because he had heard she had a really great uterus.

First, he was totally freaked out by the way she greeted his knock on the door ("Before I open this door you should know I have a knife, and a dog, and the dog has a knife too."), and then he was totally freaked out by how messy her apartment was, and then he was totally freaked out by all the jokes she made, and then he was extremely freaked out when he discovered that she makes money as a cam girl when she's not being paid as a surrogate.

Because he's Will, he got weird and judgey pretty much immediately, and told Jenny he had to think about it.