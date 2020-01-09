How Khloe Kardashian Is Supporting Rob in His Custody Battle Against Blac Chyna

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian will forever be the protective older sister.
As little brother Rob Kardashian navigates a custody battle with ex Dream Kardashian, the Good American designer is stepping in to support him in any way possible. A source tells E! News Khloe and mom Kris Jenner are "especially concerned and stepping in to do what they can for Rob and Dream."
Whether this is by inviting Dream over for play-dates with True Thompson and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner grand-babies or giving the youngest Kardashian a shoulder to lean on, Khloe in particular is taking on an active role in this situation. "Khloe has always had a special place for Dream and has almost been like a second mom to her," the source explains. "She always makes a huge effort to include Dream in everything and wants to give her the same things that True and her cousins get to experience."
Since both Khloe and Kris spend a lot of time with Dream, they've also been witness to the toddler's experiences. The source says they've "seen clear changes in her behavior" when she returns from visiting Blac Chyna's home.
As E! News previously reported, Khloe claimed in sealed court documents that his 3-year-old daughter becomes "decidedly more aggressive" after she spends time with Chyna—and she has heard the toddler say she does not want to go home.
The source says Khloe's "heart breaks" for her niece, who currently spends equal time at her parent's homes. And Rob is just as heartbroken as his sister. A source previously said he is "worried sick" for his daughter.
Because of the emotional effects this has had on the family, Khloe and Kris are "helping Rob get to the bottom of it and to fight for custody."
The insider adds, "They have his back and will support him all the way through with talking to the lawyers and making his case."
In a statement to E! News, Blac Chyna's attorney called Rob's accusations "absolutely absurd."
She adds, "Chyna has already overcome many baseless, malicious, and anonymous calls to Child Protective Services that falsely claimed she is an unfit mother. To the contrary, Chyna is a devoted mother who loves both of her children—King Cairo and Dream Renee—more than anything in this world."
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE