Beyoncé and Jay-Z Send Reese Witherspoon Champagne After Viral Golden Globes Moment

Cheers!

We think it's safe to say that Reese Witherspoon is now crazy in love with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The superstar couple just sent The Morning Show star a case of their Ace of Spades champagne. This comes just days after the actress scored some champagne from Bey and Jay at the 2020 Golden Globes. While at the award show on Sunday, Reese and co-star Jennifer Aniston ran out of water at their table. So, what did Reese do? She went over to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's table and asked them for a glass of their champagne, which they brought to the ceremony!

In a series of videos posted to Reese's Instagram Story on Thursday, the Big Little Lies producer excitedly told her followers that she received a surprise from the couple.

"I just got home from New York, and the most beautiful flowers are here, and a case of Ace of Spades champagne," Reese told her fans, adding that she's about to read the note that came along with the surprise gift.