Sarah Paulson Will Be Back on American Horror Story As a Central Character in Season 10

American Horror Story will be back, and so will Sarah Paulson.

After sitting out season nine this past fall, Paulson confirmed that yes, she will return to the series for season 10 and, "God willing," beyond. The show was just renewed through season 13, meaning we have another four seasons to look forward to, and Paulson's hoping to continue to be a part of the show (though she's currently extremely busy, which we'll get to in a minute).

"I do know that I did ask [Ryan Murphy] if the question was asked me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said yes you can say. So yes I will be back on American Horror Story," she told a small group of reporters, including E! News, after a TV Critics Association panel for her new FX on Hulu show Mrs. America.

And will she be a series regular?

"I should hope so!" she said, with emphasis. "I have no idea what it will be, but I guess what I'm saying is, so as not to be teasey, I'm not coming back in a guest part. I will be a central character."

Paulson is not only preparing for more American Horror Story and promoting Mrs. America, but she's also finished production on the Netflix Ryan Murphy series Ratched, and is about to take on the role of Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story.