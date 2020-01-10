Warm Up Your Winter With These Long Weekend Travel Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays may officially be over, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to look forward to. In fact, we've got some long weekends coming up...and that means it's time for a winter getaway!

If you live somewhere snowy, or just somewhere where it's bone-chillingly cold, you might want to take a quick jaunt somewhere warm to remind yourself that the summer months are on their way. Maybe that means a trip to South Beach for some nightlife, sun and sand, or a sojourn to Volcanoes National Park for a warm trip with a little action added in. Feeling fancy? You could jet off to Cabos San Lucas and stay at the stunning hotel where Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse kicked off their New Year. The possibilities are endless.

Want some inspiration to help you decide where to go? Check out our favorite warm weather travel spots below!