Alexis Eddy's Are You The One Co-Stars React to Her Sudden Death

The cast of Are You the One is mourning the loss of their co-star Alexis Eddy.

On Thursday, E! News confirmed the 23-year-old died in her home state of West Virginia. The Mannington Police Department said in statement, "This happened around 7 a.m. this morning. We were called for a report of a woman in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center."

Despite a member of Alexis' family telling TMZ she died of an overdose, the police department was unable to comment on the cause of death as it is an active investigation.

Upon learning of the season six contestant's death, MTV stated, "MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time."

As news spreads to her castmates, who she met when the show filmed in New Orleans, they reacted on social media.