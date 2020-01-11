15 Best Turtlenecks To Dress Up Any Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Year after year, as the impending temperature drops and we peer into our closets to take on the colder months, tackling winter fashion is never easy. Soft cashmere-kissed sweaters and bold puffer jackets are what are winter wardrobe dreams are made of. In reality, as the season changes and winter sets in, do you find yourself in a fashion rut?

With a new year and newfound attitude, stop repeating all your usual wardrobe suspects and enter your most reliable go-to garment this winter: a trusty turtleneck.

You won't have to panic before work with this on-trend layering essential. From staple stores Uniqlo, H&M and Urban Outfitters to luxe fan favorites Everlane, Anthropologie and Topshop, we've handpicked bright, textured and unique mock turtlenecks that'll make your morning dress-up both functional AND fashionable. Our favorite? This Zadie power mesh turtleneck, of course.

Here are 15 of our favorites below.