Amy Schumer Is "Feeling Really Run Down" as She Undergoes IVF

Amy Schumer is sharing a personal message about her IVF journey.

Back in May, the actress and comedian welcomed her first child, son Gene, with her husband, Chris Fischer. Now, the 38-year-old star is in the process of in vitro fertilisation, hoping to give her son a sibling.

"I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional," Schumer wrote on Instagram Thursday. "If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio."

Schumer went on to tell her followers, "We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."

Along with her message, Schumer shared a photo of her stomach, showing what appeared to be bruising on her abdomen. In response to her post, many celebs have sent well wishes to the couple amid their journey.

"I'm praying for you and chris," Selena Gomez commented. "I'm sorry!"