John Cena and Girlfriend Shay Prove They're Still Going Strong After Nikki Bella Engagement

No ring? No problem!

Shortly after ringing in the new year, Nikki Bella made a major announcement about her love life—she's engaged! The Total Bellas star who previously dated John Cena for the better part of the last decade, is planning on getting married to her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev.

The former WWE wrestler shared the news with her fans in a sweet post on Instagram. Her ex-boyfriend John hasn't officially commented on the news, but he was recently spotted out laughing and smiling with his new lady Shay Shariatzadeh while hanging out. The couple was all smiles as they sweetly strolled together while arm in arm.

The couple has kept many of the details of their relationship low-key, but John did speak out early last year about how happy he was in his new relationship. "I can say with great confidence I'm extremely happy," he revealed about his current love life.