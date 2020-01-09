Mrs. America and Its Stacked Cast Are Trying to Tell A Story From All Sides

FX truly went all out when it came to casting its upcoming drama, Mrs. America.

The show, which tells the story of Phyllis Schlafly going up against the Women's Liberation Movement and the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s, stars Cate Blanchett as Schlafly, and she's accompanied by Rose Byrne, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Paulson, Tracey Ullman, Uzo Aduba, Margo Martindale, John Slattery, James Marsden, Niecy Nash, and more.

That's a hell of a cast list to tell a hell of a story, and while it's easy to assume Blanchett is playing the villain, creator Dahvi Waller says that's not exactly the case. Or at least that's not exactly what they tried to portray.

"It was very intentional to create a series with shades of grey," she said on a panel for the show at the TV Critics Association Press Tour. "I don't think we benefit from painting the other side that we don't agree with as monsters. I don't think there's any benefit to portraying heroes as perfect."