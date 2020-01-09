Oh, Canada? Exploring Meghan Markle's Connection to Her Adopted Country

Perhaps Tom Bradby knew more than he let on?

The journalist and author had no doubt worked his way into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's inner circle, claiming a spot inside St. George's Chapel for their 2018 vows and being tapped to produce their October ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

And though he insisted during a Wednesday appearance on Good Morning Britain that the royal pair tended to keep their plans as closely guarded as the Queen's handbags, his words seem awfully prescient now.

"I think the truth is there is a lot going on, a lot going on within the royal family and, I don't know, and I don't think they know what their future is going to be and what their position is going to be," he shared.

Asked if he believed The Sun's report that they could be spending larger chunks of time abroad, he continued, "It's no big secret in their friends that they have been considering their options in the future. I don't ask what their plans are. They keep that pretty close to their chest and understandably so. I don't think it's a done deal, that would be my impression. I think there's a lot of talking to be done, there are a million possibilities, they could go to Canada."