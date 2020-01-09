Jamie Foxx Took One Women’s Workout Class and Is Still In Recovery

It's never too early to get a jump on those fitness goals for the new year.

Among his many talents, Jamie Foxx is also known for keeping his body in pristine condition. During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen DeGeneres used this perfect opportunity to embarrass Jamie a little by bringing up just how great of condition he's in. The host showed a short clip of Jamie doing pull-ups in front of a sunset, and he revealed the one part of his body that is severely lacking.

"2020 I got to do legs, I don't ever do legs. Because you know brothers don't do legs," he joked about his toned physique. "No, no, no. We're big at the top but sort of small at the bottom. Like I could beat you up, but I can't chase you." Ellen didn't let him off the hook that easy, but leave it to Jamie to have a hilarious story up his sleeve.