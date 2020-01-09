The Soup's Jade Catta-Preta Channels Your Favorite Celebs in New Promo: Find Out the Premiere Date

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Mark your calendars!

Today, E! announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated return of the legendary franchise, The Soup. Per the announcement, The Soup will begin serving up new episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. As was previously teased, the evolved and supercharged series will be hosted by comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta.

"I am excited beyond words for The Soup! It's a total dream to host a show I've always been a fan of," Catta-Preta shared in an announcement from E!. "Only one more thing on my bucket list...become the 6th Spice Girl...Gazpacho Spice. Fingers crossed."

And, from what she promised in the teaser above, the new Soup will have "less salt" and "more flavor."

"Hey, have you noticed it's a media-gasm out there? Streaming wars, social clap backs, side boob," the comedienne noted in the video above. "So, to host the new Soup, I'm literally keeping up with all of it."

While this sounds like quite the undertaking, her cosplaying montage—which included Catta-Preta dressed as Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Erika Jayne and more—proved she knows what she's talking about.

Read

Pop of the Morning Co-Host Bios

In fact, Catta-Preta promised to comment on everything from mouthy dames (we see you, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) to Brazilian novellas to quirky singing competitions.

"Because, I'm here for the right reasons," the new host shared while seemingly channeling The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown.

We're already ready for second helpings of this content.

For a taste of what's to come this February, be sure to check out the teaser above!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , The Soup , Jade Catta-Preta , Entertainment , Celebrities , TV , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.