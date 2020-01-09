Here's What the RHONJ Cast Really Thinks About Teresa Giudice Throwing Water on Jennifer Aydin

Play with fire and your designer bag might get burned. Disagreeing with Teresa Giudice can run a comparable risk—less flame, similar concept.

Teresa was up in arms during yesterday's new episode, which saw the Real Housewives of New Jersey maven picking sides without admitting it in the aftermath of Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs' explosive hair-pulling, purse-incinerating brawl. Following her fellow cast members' increasingly volatile altercation last week, the Bravo personality was offered an ultimatum. "It's either [Danielle] or me," Margaret told her.

Arguing that it was Margaret who poured a full glass of water over Danielle's head (before the latter Housewives star proceeded to dump the contents of Josephs' Valentino clutch into a $600 candle and then grab her by the extensions), Teresa came to Staub's defense because they're friends now. Margaret was hurt and called Teresa's behavior an "embarrassment," words that did not go over well with the Giudice matriarch when Jennifer Aydin relayed the sentiment to her at Melissa Gorga's fashion show.

"I'm an embarrassment? She's an embarrassment," Teresa bit back, again referencing the drink-over-the-head situation. "I don't think the water was, like, that big of a deal," Jennifer shrugged. So Teresa nailed Ayden with the contents of her own water glass, right then and there.