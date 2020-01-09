Today's Best Sales: Neiman Marcus, Ulta Beauty & More

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 8:54 AM

With January in full swing, why not treat yourself to a new wardrobe for the new year? 

Maybe you've been wanting a new plushy coatpair of on-trend boots or luxe designer handbag for the new you.

We wanted to make sure you knew all about the hottest on-trend DAILY deals so that you can start the year off in style. Some of our favorites today:

•Nordstrom Rack: Up to 70% off designer booties, 60% off cold-weather gear, and 25% off home decor through 1/13.
•Gilt: Score up to 75% off Helmut Lang!
•Dermstore: Save up to 25% more on all sale items. 
•Neiman Marcus: $50 off $200, $125 off $500, $275 off $1000+ regular-priced purchase (beauty included) with code NEWYEAR, ends 1/10.
•Nordstrom: Markdowns continue, including up to 40% off holiday beauty sets/releases (shop here), ends 1/13.
•Ulta Beauty: Love Your Skin Event -- 50% off daily beauty steals, see today's deals here, ends 1/25.

•Bloomingdale's: Take 20% off when you spend up to $199, take 25% off when you spend $200-$499 and take 30% off when you spend $500 or more.
•Saks: Score 70% off final sale items!
•Outdoor Voices: Up to 50% off of select items including the MegaFleece Half-Zip Hoodie in Pink/Truffle7/8 Springs Leggings in Olive/Willow/HempDoing Things Bra in Paprika Blooms, and TechSweat 7/8 Zoom Leggings in Ruby/Currant/Brick.  
•Alternative Apparel: Site-wide sale, no exclusions, 25% off with code NUYOU25
•Target: Score up to 50% off home, toys and beauty and up to 70% off select clothing and shoes.
•Walmart: Shop thousands of products in the end-of-year clearance sale from home, clothing, toys, kitchen and more!
•Anthropologie: Take an additional 40% off all sale items. 
•Barneys: Final days of liquidation! 30 to 50% off storewide + extra 15% off entire purchase.
•Biossance: Get a free Bright Future Duo when you spend $50 or more.
•MAC Cosmetics: Up to 40% off on all sale items in the Goodbyes section.
•Reformation: Nearly 70% off on all sale items!
•Nasty Gal: Go wild with up to 90% off everything in the clearance rack.
•Wayfair: stock up and save 70% off on all home items and decor. 
•Macy's: take 15% off beauty/fragrance with code FRIEND (up to 30% off in other categories).
•Nordstrom Rack: Up to 70% off designer booties, 60% off cold-weather gear, and 25% off home decor through 1/13.
•Gilt: Score up to 75% off Helmut Lang!
•Dermstore: Save up to 25% more on all sale items. 
•Neiman Marcus: Save up to 70% off during the Last Call Winter Sale event.

Check out These $20 Leggings With Pockets Have 6,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews and Spy in Style Like James Bond With N.Peal's 007 Cashmere Collection on E!.

