Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter Recall Getting Body-Shamed While Growing Up on Modern Family

Modern Family fans have watched the Dunphy kids grow up on their screens for years. But for some of the stars, going through puberty in front of millions of viewers wasn't easy.

Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter opened up about the topic during the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif. on Wednesday.

"There's definitely one season for me where I hit puberty right before we went on break," the Luke Dunphy character recalled during a panel. "So when I came back, I had completely changed, but like, not quite enough past…my voice was, like, cracking. It is kind of strange having those years broadcasted to millions of people. It's like your home movies but for everyone to see."

However, the now 21-year-old actor said "we were pretty lucky that we had a great fanbase that's very supportive."

"We feel like family to everyone that watches the show," he explained. "I got nothing but support from our own family, our TV family and all our fans out there that it was pretty easy to transition through those years."