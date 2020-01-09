How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Exit Affects Their Legal Battle Against UK Tabloids

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit impact their legal battle against U.K. tabloids?

The couple announced on Wednesday that they "intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen." They also said they "plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America." Meghan and Harry's latest move, unprecedented in royal family history, comes amid months of rumors that claimed the two planned on moving out of the U.K., where the duchess has often been the target of negative press.

Last fall, while the couple toured southern Africa with their baby son Archie Harrison, the Duke of Sussex called out the British tabloids over their "ruthless" campaign against his wife. They then sued several of them—The Mail on Sunday, for publishing parts of a private letter Meghan had written to her estranged father Thomas Markle, and the owners of The Sun and The Mirror, over the alleged hacking of Harry's phone.

"The announcement [about stepped back from the royal family] will most certainly affect their case even if it's not strictly speaking in a legal manner," U.K. solicitor, or legal practitioner Joshua Schuermann from London firm Briffa told E! News on Thursday. "The first effect they will most certainly feel will be funding. That will affect the way they conduct the litigation."