Meet Extreme Love's Dean and the Sex Doll Who Has a Special Place in His Heart

Meet Dean. Who is Dean and why is he on Extreme Love? Well, here's how he describes himself: "I am a doll photographer." Not Barbie or Cabbage Patch dolls, but dolls commonly referred to as sex dolls and love dolls. Yep.

In the exclusive preview below, Dean introduces viewers to one of his special dolls, Sarah.

"This is Sarah, she is the first doll I got, so she does have a special place in my heart, I guess is the right way to put it. With Sarah, oh god, she just looks so good. I can't help it," Dean says in the exclusive preview of Extreme Love. He says he can't help taking some more "saucy" photos of her.

"She's been with me three years now. It's a very weird thing because I do get an emotional connection with her. To me, it looked like she'd come alive," Dean says.