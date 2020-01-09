John Cena Knows Exactly What To Do With Your Terrible Holiday Presents

Need to get rid of the Christmas presents you hate? John Cena can help with that.

During an appearance on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the famed wrestler dished about the "cruddy" Christmas gift his dad gave him and how badly he wanted to destroy it. Luckily for him, that's exactly what host Jimmy Kimmel employed him to do for audience members.

First, let's talk about Cena's gift from his dear old dad.

As the Doolittle actor explained, "The gift giving thing, I am not a fan of because my family—I have four brothers, they have families of their own. I think the resources should go to the kids, and instead we got into a contest of trying to out-gift each other and people wasting money on things that none of us will use."

So, to avoid gift receiving altogether, Cena and the adults in his family made a pact to only get gifts for the kids. But Papa Cena didn't follow the rules this year.