Amy Schumer Trolls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry With Her Own Royal Announcement

Another royal couple is leaving the nest—kind of.

On Wednesday, Amy Schumer joined in on the #Megxit fun with a hilarious post of her own. Shortly after, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would be stepping back from their royal duties, she shared a snapshot of her and husband Chris Fischer, where the Inside Amy Schumer star can be seen taking ride on a beach wheelchair and getting a push from her hubby.

She captioned the photo, "Chris and I are formally stepping down from our royal duties. We appreciate your support." As if this picture couldn't get any greater, Amy's beloved pup Tati also made a cameo and got to ride shotgun in the new mom's tote bag.

Naturally, a picture this good was met by tons of praise in the comments section. Taraji P. Henson replied, "LMMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO MY LOVE FOR YOU IS SO REAL!!!!!!" Referencing Amy's caption, Rosie O'Donnell commented, "u will always be royal to me." Zoe Saldana left the funnywoman a row of laughing emojis, which is also what Brandi Carlile did.