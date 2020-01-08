All the Details on Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood's New Romance

Amber Portwood has a new man in her life.

It seems the Teen Mom star has given up on the idea of reconciling with ex Andrew Glennon. Instead, she's moving on with Belgium-native Dimitri Garcia, who just so happens to be a fan of hers. A source tells E! News the unlikely duo met over social media and are currently "dating."

Fans will likely get to see Dimitri and Amber together since the source reveals he's been "staying with her and has been around while she's been filming."

Dimitri all but confirmed his presence in the United States when he posted a picture of a Whole Foods Belgian waffle with the caption: "truly Belgian breakfast this morning. not really but good lol."

Amber herself hasn't confirmed or commented on her relationship with the European. At the moment, the MTV star is taking a break from social media in order to "move forward in a positive light."