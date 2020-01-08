Arrow Star Katie Cassidy Files for Divorce 1 Year After Wedding

One of Hollywood's hottest couples just called it quits.

E! News has learned that it's over for Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers. The Arrow star filed for divorce on Wednesday, Jan. 8 in L.A. Superior Court from her beau, which comes nearly 13 months after they got married.

While it's unclear why the two have split, the 33-year-old star cited "irreconcilable differences" as a reason for their divorce, according to court docs. It also appears things have ended on amicable terms, because the Arrow actress has yet to change her married name on her Instagram bio.

A month before celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Katie shared a heartwarming Instagram message about the man in her life.

"Grateful to have this one by my side," she wrote on Thanksgiving, alongside a pic of the two getting cozy. "Thank you for being you. Tag someone you are thankful for below."

The couple tied the knot back in December 2018 in a lavish ceremony in front of family and close friends at Sunset Key, Florida.